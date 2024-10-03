Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam: Man Arrested For Wildlife Trafficking; Tiger Teeth And Deer Antlers Seized

Guwahati, Oct 3: Assam police have arrested two individuals for wildlife trafficking in separate operations. Taijuddin Sheikh, 34, was apprehended in Ballimari for allegedly selling illegal wildlife parts, including two tiger teeth and a set of deer antlers.

In another operation, police arrested Hanif Ali in Sonitpur district, recovering a rhino horn and other animal body parts.

These arrests were made possible through the coordinated efforts of the Assam Forest Department, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), and local police.

Authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to wildlife trade to help protect endangered species and preserve biodiversity in the region.

