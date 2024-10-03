Assam: Police Seize 14.818 Kg Of Suspected Ganja In Abhayapuri

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 3: In a significant operation, the Abhayapuri Police in Assam seized 14.818 kilograms of suspected ganja from a 48-year-old man named Ganesh Mandal. The arrest occurred during a routine patrol led by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Abhayapuri Police Station.

Mandal was taken into custody, and necessary legal actions are being initiated against him. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts of Assam Police to address drug-related offenses and enhance public safety in the region.