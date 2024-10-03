Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur Police Conduct Search Operations, Recover Improvised Mortars And Ammunition

Imphal, Oct 3: Security forces have intensified search operations in the vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts in Manipur, aiming to enhance safety and order in the region.

During these operations, Manipur Police successfully recovered one locally made improvised mortar (pumpi) with a stand, three additional improvised mortars, and eight pieces of pumpi ammunition. The recoveries were made in Khousabung and its adjoining areas within the Churachandpur District.

These efforts underscore the commitment of security forces to maintain peace and security in Manipur, particularly in areas identified as sensitive.

