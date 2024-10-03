Manipur: Security Forces Intensify Operations, Ensure Safe Passage Of Essential Goods

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 3 : Security forces have ramped up search operations in vulnerable areas across the hill and valley districts of Manipur, focusing on maintaining safety and order in the region.

In these efforts, 203 and 243 vehicles transporting essential items were successfully escorted along National Highways 37 and 2, respectively. Enhanced security measures have been implemented at sensitive locations, with security convoys provided to ensure the safe passage of these vehicles.

Moreover, 110 Nakas and checkpoints have been established in various districts, with no detentions reported for violations during these operations. This indicates the effectiveness of the ongoing security measures in Manipur.