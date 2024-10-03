Meghalaya CM Launches CM Impact Programme To Boost Student Performance

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 3: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has launched the CM IMPACT programme in Garo Hills to improve the state’s concerning pass percentage, averaging around 53% for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination.

The initiative aims to support students, teachers, and parents through a comprehensive guidebook, accessible both physically and digitally, and intranet connectivity at the block level.

Sangma emphasized regular meetings among stakeholders to discuss timely interventions and address issues affecting pass percentage.

Education Minister Rakkam Sangma highlighted the issue of ‘proxy teachers’ and urged teachers to leverage technology, inspire students, and improve teaching standards despite infrastructure challenges.

The government will conduct supplementary examinations within two months of secondary results declaration, allowing students to clear exams without losing a year.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education plans to conduct supplementary examinations within the same academic year, providing opportunities for students to reappear for failed subjects or improve marks.

Districts in Garo Hills have recorded pass rates as low as 25%, with 36 schools reporting a zero percent pass rate for three consecutive years.

The CM IMPACT programme seeks to bridge the educational gap and enhance student performance in the region.