Meghalaya Police Crack Down On Illegal Immigration, Apprehend 17 Bangladeshi Nationals

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 3: Meghalaya police have detained 17 Bangladeshi nationals while they were traveling from Hallidayganj to Phulbari on October 3. This operation underscores the state’s commitment to addressing illegal border crossings.

The individuals were intercepted during routine checks as part of ongoing efforts to secure the region. Police officials emphasized the importance of vigilance in maintaining law and order along the border.

Authorities are actively enhancing measures to prevent illegal infiltration, reflecting a broader strategy to protect the integrity of the state’s borders.