Sikkim CM Offers Prayers For State’s Prosperity And Unity At Pelling Monastery

Gangtok, Oct 3: Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang took part in a spiritual ceremony at Sanga Ngag Choling Monastery in Pelling. The event, known as the Recitation of 100 Million Mani Thungdup Menlam Chenmo, brought together spiritual leaders and local residents for prayers.

CM Golay offered prayers for the well-being and prosperity of the people of Sikkim. He emphasized the importance of unity in achieving peace and harmony in the state.

Following the ceremony, he met with members of the monastery committee and local residents, addressing their concerns and assuring the government’s continued support.

 

 

 

