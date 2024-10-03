Two Youths Abducted By Kuki Mulitants Released Early Morning

NET Web Desk

Thokchom Thoithoiba and Oinam Thoithoi, two youths abducted by Kuki militants, were released today and handed over to the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, around 6 am.

According to a police statement, the two students had been held hostage by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) since September 27. They were safely handed over to Kangpokpi District Police in the presence of Assam Rifles and CRPF officials at Gamgiphai, Kangpokpi District, before being transferred to the Imphal Police Station.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his gratitude for the safe release, stating, “I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”