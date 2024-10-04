16 Rail Coach Restaurants Now Operational Across N.F. Railway, Offering Exclusive Dining Experience at Stations

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 04, 2024: Aiming towards providing a unique dining ambience to the passengers, N. F. Railway has been opening Rail Coach Restaurants across its major stations. These restaurants have been opened strategically at vacant space in the circulating area providing dining opportunity to both the rail passengers as well as general public.

N. F. Railway has modified some of its discontinued coaches, which are not fit for train operation, into coach restaurants. These Rail Coach Restaurants have gained popularity among travellers and the public.

As of now 16 coach restaurants are operational across major stations of N. F. Railway to provide rail passengers and general public a unique dining experience. Under Katihar Division, two coach restaurants each have been set up in New Jalpaiguri and Katihar station and one each at Darjeeling, Jogbani, Forbesganj, Siliguri, Purnia and Malda Court stations. Across Alipurudar Division one coach restaurant each are operational at Kokrajhar, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Coochbehar stations. Also, one coach restaurant each is operational at Guwahati and Lumding station of Lumding Division and one at New Tinsukia station of Tinsukia Division.

The coach restaurants are being designed with aesthetic and beautifully heritage look giving a touch of local culture for attraction of travellers. Passengers can seek a quick yet delightful meal before or after their journey. Passerby’s and nearby residents also can enjoy with family and friends to have ecstatic feeling while getting experience of dining in train coaches.

There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants. These restaurants aim to cater to the needs of passengers and the public apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways. This initiative of N. F. Railway is also expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers.

Chief Public Relation Officer of NF Railway Kapinjal Kishore Sharma shared this information in a press communiqué on Friday.