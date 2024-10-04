Arunachal Minister Mama Natung Attends 42nd Arunachal Press Club Foundation Day Celebration

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Minister Mama Natung, accompanied by Advisor Home Affairs Mutchu Mithi, graced the 42nd Foundation Day celebration of the Arunachal Press Club (APC).

Established in 1982, the APC serves as the premier institution for working journalists in Arunachal Pradesh, fostering intellectual growth and promoting ethical journalism. The organization plays a pivotal role in shaping the state’s media landscape.

Addressing the gathering, Natung emphasized the importance of upholding the true spirit of ethical journalism, urging journalists to prioritize the greater interest of the state and its people.

The APC has been instrumental in promoting responsible journalism, organizing events like the National Press Day and observing significant milestones, such as the death anniversary of pioneer journalist Taro Chatung.

As the APC continues to promote excellence in journalism, its efforts are crucial in maintaining the highest standards of media practice in Arunachal Pradesh.