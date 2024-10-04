Arunachal Pradesh’s Chum Darang Set To Participate In Bigg Boss season 18

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 4: Arunachal Pradesh’s talented actress, model, and entrepreneur Chum Darang is confirmed to join the highly anticipated Bigg Boss 18 house. Superstar Salman Khan will launch the show on October 6.

Chum gained recognition for her role in Badhaai Do alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Her diverse profile includes social activism, running her own cafe, Cafe Chu, in Pasighat, and participating in various beauty pageants.

Darang’s journey in beauty contests began at 16 and includes notable titles such as Miss AAPSU 2010, North East Diva 2014 finalist, second runner-up at Miss Himalaya 2015, and Miss Tiara India International 2017.

Her acting credits also include a role in the series Paatal Lok. Chum’s entry into the Bigg Boss 18 house adds excitement to the upcoming season.

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres on October 6, and fans eagerly await the drama and suspense that comes with the reality show.