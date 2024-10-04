Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Action Against Politicians Linked To Drug Trafficking

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a rally in Sonipat, urging action against politicians linked to drug trafficking. He highlighted concerns about drug transportation to Haryana and Punjab, noting that suspects have indicated significant drug movements to these states.

Sarma reported that Assam police have apprehended over 200 individuals involved in drug trafficking over the past three and a half years. He called on the public to support efforts to prevent those associated with drugs from entering politics, stating, “It is crucial that anyone involved in such activities is never allowed to enter politics.”

The Chief Minister also criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent remarks on reservations, pointing out a change in his position regarding the protection of the Constitution. Sarma assured rally attendees that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed to maintaining reservations.

Earlier, during a rally in Palwal, Sarma accused the Congress party of failing to fulfill its promise of providing Rs 1,500 to women in Himachal Pradesh, contrasting this with the commitments made by BJP governments in other states.

The Haryana Assembly elections are scheduled for October 5, with counting set for October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party, winning 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats.