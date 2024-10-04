Assam CM Reveals Plans To Reclaim Land In Orang National Park

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Oct 4: In a notable development for wildlife conservation, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the reclamation of 22,000 bighas of encroached land in Orang National Park. This initiative significantly increases the park’s area and strengthens its connection to Kaziranga National Park and Burha-Chapori Wildlife Sanctuary.

The removal of encroachments has created a continuous protected corridor of 180 kilometers, facilitating the movement of various animal species. This expanded habitat is crucial for sustaining the diverse flora and fauna of the region, reinforcing Assam’s status as an important biodiversity hotspot.

During the announcement, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the ecological significance of this initiative, highlighting its role in enhancing wildlife conservation efforts in the state. The government aims to provide a secure environment for wildlife to thrive and flourish.

Despite facing criticism from various quarters, the administration remains committed to the protection of Assam’s natural heritage. This initiative reflects the state’s dedication to preserving its biodiversity while addressing challenges in environmental management.

By implementing these measures, Assam sets a precedent in wildlife conservation, showcasing the importance of safeguarding natural habitats and promoting sustainability for future generations.