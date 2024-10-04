Assam Rifles Conduct Search Operation, Recover Explosive Devices And Ammunition In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 4: The Assam Rifles successfully seized a significant cache of weapons and ammunition during a search operation in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur. The operation was carried out on October 1 in the area surrounding Senam village, following specific intelligence reports regarding the presence of arms and explosives.

According to a statement from the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), the search involved the use of explosive detection equipment and trained dogs. The operation resulted in the recovery of 15 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 42 country-made grenades, firearms, and various types of ammunition.

The seized items also included hand grenades, pistols, detonators, and other warlike materials. All recovered equipment has been transferred to the Manipur Police for further examination and action.