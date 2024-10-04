“Emotional and Shocked…”: Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba On Exclusion Of Manipuri From Classical Languages Recognition

NET Web Desk

Rajya Sabha MP and titular Maharaja of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba, has expressed deep shock and disappointment following the Union Cabinet’s decision to recognize five additional languages—Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit—as classical languages, excluding Manipuri.

In a heartfelt post on his official Facebook page, MP Sanajaoba wrote, “I am very emotional and shocked today… Union Cabinet has approved recognition of five more languages—Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali & Prakrit as Classical.”

The MP, who has long advocated for Manipuri to receive classical language status, reflected on the missed opportunity, stating, “I have been trying to include our Manipuri Language in the Classical Status for the last 4/5 years but due to lack of Political Pressure, Lobby and Inactivity from our side, we have lost a golden chance this time.”

Despite the setback, the Rajya Sabha MP remains committed to his cause. He emphasized that he will continue to work tirelessly to secure classical language status for Manipuri, pledging to pursue this goal “till my last day of Tenure” and calling for cooperation from all concerned parties to ensure success in future attempts.