Gauhati High Court To Address Land Dispute Between Communities In Karimganj

Guwahati, Oct 4: The Gauhati High Court is set to hold a video conference on 4th October at 10:30 AM to review a land dispute involving Hindu and Muslim communities in Karimganj district.

The hearing follows a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by local lawyer Kabir Ahmad, which questions the legality of land purchase and sale transactions between the two communities. Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi has been summoned to provide clarification on the matter.

In a previous session on September 27, the court had instructed the Assam government and the Karimganj administration to submit their positions regarding the land transactions by October 3. However, the absence of a formal response prompted the court to seek further information from the Deputy Commissioner during today’s conference.

This case has attracted attention due to concerns about potential communal tensions arising from the land transactions. The court’s decision could have significant implications for property laws and community relations in the district. Further developments from the court session are anticipated.

