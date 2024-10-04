Manipur: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ukhrul, No Casualties Reported

NET Web Desk

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Ukhrul, Manipur, early Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 7:02 AM IST, with the epicenter located in Ukhrul town.

NCS shared the details on social media platform X, stating, “EQ of M: 3.6, On: 04/10/2024 07:02:23 IST, Lat: 25.04 N, Long: 94.20 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur.”

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have emerged. Ukhrul, a region prone to seismic activity, has experienced similar mild quakes in the past.