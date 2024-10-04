Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur: 3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Ukhrul, No Casualties Reported

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck Ukhrul, Manipur, early Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 7:02 AM IST, with the epicenter located in Ukhrul town.

NCS shared the details on social media platform X, stating, “EQ of M: 3.6, On: 04/10/2024 07:02:23 IST, Lat: 25.04 N, Long: 94.20 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur.”

No immediate reports of casualties or significant damage have emerged. Ukhrul, a region prone to seismic activity, has experienced similar mild quakes in the past.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News