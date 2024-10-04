Manipur: Former CM Ibobi Criticizes Manipuri Exclusion From Classical Languages List

NET Web Desk

Former Chief Minister of Manipur, Okram Ibobi Singh, has expressed his dissatisfaction over the exclusion of the Manipuri language from India’s list of classical languages. Ibobi called on authorities to explain the reasons behind this decision. Other Congress MLAs from the state also strongly reacted, voicing disappointment.

While acknowledging the inclusion of five other languages in the classical category, Ibobi emphasized that Manipuri meets all necessary criteria for such recognition. He highlighted the unique script and rich historical background of the Manipuri language, arguing that it deserves classical status. The former CM urged relevant authorities to clarify their decision, warning that the state would consider it a betrayal if the language meets the standards but remains unrecognized.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) condemned the alleged looting of arms from Ukhrul Police Station, which occurred during a clash between two villages over a land dispute. The MPCC has called for an inquiry into the incident.

Addressing the press, MPCC President Keisham Meghachandra Singh criticized the state government for failing to prevent the violence. “On October 2, the International Day of Non-Violence, Ukhrul District witnessed an unfortunate incident. The looting of arms during violent outbreaks is becoming a trend, reflecting the failure of the state’s Home Department,” Meghachandra said.

He raised concerns about the number of weapons stored in police stations and pointed out that district authorities were aware of the potential clashes but failed to take preventive action. Meghachandra urged the government to take responsibility and called on the Tangkhul community to work towards restoring peace and harmony in the district.