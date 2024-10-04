Manipur: Security Forces Intensify Search Operations; Recover Improvised Canons In Churachandpur

NET Web Desk

Security forces in Manipur have intensified their search operations across fringe and vulnerable areas in both hill and valley districts in a bid to restore stability amidst ongoing tensions. In a significant recovery during an operation in Donjang village, located in Churachandpur District, security personnel discovered three improvised medium-sized canons, locally known as “Pumpis,” along with two unexploded Pumpi shells.

This recovery underscores the continued efforts by security forces to curb illegal activities and prevent further unrest in the region.

In a parallel initiative to ensure essential supplies reach all parts of the state, forces facilitated the movement of 251 vehicles on National Highway 37 (NH-37) and 206 vehicles along National Highway 2 (NH-2). Strict security measures were put in place to safeguard the transit of these goods, especially in sensitive areas.

Furthermore, 109 Naka checkpoints were established across the state. Despite the heightened security, no violations were reported, and no individuals were detained, marking a successful day for peacekeeping efforts in the region.