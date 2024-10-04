Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Mizoram Government Announces 4% Increase In Dearness Allowance For Employees

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Oct 4: The Mizoram government has announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for its employees, effective from November. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, who referred to the increase as a Christmas gift for state employees.

With the new adjustment, the DA will now amount to 40% of the employees’ basic pay. This increase is intended to help employees cope with rising living costs.

In addition to the DA hike, the cabinet approved the establishment of a state human rights commission, which will include the creation of 16 new posts. This move follows a directive from the Gauhati High Court, which has given the Mizoram government a two-month deadline to implement the commission.

