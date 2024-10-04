Sub-Inspector Arrested For Alleged Bribery In Assam’s Baksa District

NET Web Desk

Guwahati , Oct 4: On 3rd October, Subal Ch. Roy, a Sub-Inspector at Barama Police Station in Baksa district, was arrested by officials from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on bribery charges. The arrest occurred within the police station premises.

Roy allegedly accepted a bribe from a complainant in exchange for releasing the complainant’s vehicle. The anti-corruption team acted on a tip-off and conducted the operation that led to the officer’s arrest.

Authorities have launched an investigation to further examine the circumstances surrounding the case.