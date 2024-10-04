Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Inaugurates ‘Gram Panchayat Diwas’ Celebration at Brajpur Village in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 04, 2024: The vibrant spirit of community and tradition took center stage as North Brajpur Gram Panchayat celebrated ‘Gram Panchayat Diwas’ on Friday. The event took place at the historic North Brajpur Dargah grounds under Charilam Block in Sepahijala district, was inaugurated by Telangana Governor and former Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura, Jishnu Dev Varma.

In his inaugural address, Dev Varma highlighted the essence of village life and its deep-rooted connection to India’s cultural fabric. “Our villages are the heartbeat of this nation. They preserve our traditions, culture, and heritage,” he said. The Governor also emphasized the need for unity and community-building, urging villagers to come together beyond differences. “Village Day must be a tradition in every corner of India. It is a day to rise above politics, foster love and cooperation, and strengthen the bonds within society.”

Dev Varma also shared the vision behind the initiative, stating that ‘Gram Panchayat Diwas’ was inspired by his desire to encourage rural development. “A few years ago, this idea was born with a simple goal: to plan for development from the grassroots, to unite the rural people in expressing their loyalty and love for our motherland,” he remarked.

The event was attended by Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Supriya Das Datta, local leader Rajkumar Debnath, Bishalgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Chakrabarty and Charilam Block BDO Krittika Saha. The program was organized by Gramonnayan Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, and it featured the felicitation of senior citizens as a mark of respect for their contributions to the village community.

The day was filled with festivities, including a communal feast that brought villagers together, reflecting the spirit of unity and harmony.