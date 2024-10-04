Tripura Congress Demands “White Paper” on Militant Surrender

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 04, 2024: Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha has called for the state government to release an official White Paper detailing the recent surrender of 520 militants, allegedly from the banned All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) and National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT). Saha raised concerns about the authenticity and circumstances surrounding the militants’ surrender, urging greater transparency on the issue.

Speaking at the Congress Bhawan in Agartala city on Friday, Saha questioned the credibility of the surrendered militants, who were reportedly wearing Tripura State Rifles (TSR) uniforms. He noted that during former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s tenure in 2019, militants had also surrendered, and it was declared that militancy in Tripura was over. “If militancy was declared finished, how have over 500 militants now surfaced, and why are so few weapons being surrendered?” Saha asked. He expressed doubt about the identities of the militants and where they had been over the years, calling for clarification from the government.

Saha also pointed out that the central government had reportedly sanctioned ₹250 crore for the rehabilitation of the surrendered militants. He questioned why no similar compensation or rehabilitation package was provided for the thousands of people displaced by militancy. “Those who lost their homes and livelihoods due to militant violence deserve compensation too,” Saha emphasized.

He further criticized the state government for its inadequate relief efforts following the devastating floods in August, which affected lakhs of people. Saha noted the disparity in relief measures, questioning why a substantial package had been announced for militants while flood victims received minimal aid. “The government must address this imbalance and clarify its stance on both issues through a White Paper,” Saha reiterated, calling for transparency and accountability.

Reacting to the statement, Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said that the statements of Pradesh Congress leaders aren’t acceptable by the common people of the state.