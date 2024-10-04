Tripura Government Hosts Workshop on e-DAR Application to Enhance Road Safety & Accident Reporting

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 04, 2024: The Government of Tripura organized a crucial workshop on Friday in hybrid mode to discuss the implementation of the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) application. The session was presided over by J.K. Sinha, Chief Secretary of Tripura and saw the participation of several senior officials from key departments, including C.K. Jamatia, Secretary of Transport, Sanjoy Bhattacharjee, Secretary of Law, Kiran Gitte, Secretary of Health, Brijesh Pandey, Secretary of Revenue, as well as the State Transport Commissioner and SP Traffic.

In addition to in-person attendees, district officials including all District Magistrates and Collectors, Superintendents of Police, and other district-level officers joined the workshop virtually.

The primary aim of the workshop was to equip both state and district-level officers with the necessary tools and knowledge for the effective use of the e-DAR application. A comprehensive presentation on the application was delivered by the SIO NIC Tripura State Unit, outlining its key features and potential in improving service delivery and administrative efficiency across various departments.

“The e-DAR application is a vital step towards ensuring timely and accurate accident reporting, which will significantly aid in improving road safety measures across the state,” said J.K. Sinha during his address. “It provides a unified platform that facilitates quick reporting, analysis, and response to accidents, thereby helping reduce road fatalities.”

The e-DAR application was developed in response to Rule 150A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which mandates that investigating officers report accidents to the Claims Tribunal within 48 hours. This application, now a part of the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) project that launched on January 13, 2020, aims to enhance road safety by improving the speed and accuracy of accident data collection.

C.K. Jamatia, Secretary of Transport, emphasized the importance of timely reporting, stating, “This initiative not only ensures that data is captured quickly but also allows for comprehensive analysis, which can help identify trends and focus on preventive measures to reduce the occurrence of road accidents.”

India, with approximately 450,000 road accidents and 150,000 fatalities annually, faces a daunting challenge in improving road safety. The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has consistently stressed that each road death is preventable, focusing on four key areas: Engineering, Enforcement, Education, and Emergency Care.

The e-DAR application includes several critical functionalities designed to streamline the reporting process for various stakeholders: Police: Reports accidents and generates the First Accident Report (FAR); Transport: Motor Vehicle Inspectors provide accident and vehicle inspection reports; Health: Hospitals contribute victim information and health reports; and Highways: The department inputs data on road conditions;

With over 900,000 accident records already in the system, the e-DAR application is positioning itself as a data-driven solution to enhance road safety across the state.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will also be released to facilitate the smooth sharing and access of accident data across different departments, enabling more efficient coordination in responding to accidents.

To ensure the effective implementation of the e-DAR system, the government has outlined an extensive rollout plan involving a series of workshops and training sessions: Workshop for State and District Level Officers – October 4, 2024; Identification of State/District Nodal Officers – October 19, 2024; Online Workshop for State Level Nodal Officers – October 22-23, 2024; Online Workshop for District Level Nodal Officers – October 29-30, 2024; Training for Field Level Officers – November 5-6, 2024; Hands-on Training for e-DAR Application – November 7-8, 2024; Official Launch of e-DAR – November 15, 2024 to be inaugurated by Sushanta Chowdhury, Transport Minister.

Speaking about the broader impact of the initiative, Kiran Gitte, Secretary of Health commented, “By integrating health reports into the e-DAR system, we ensure a holistic approach to road safety, where timely medical intervention can be coordinated efficiently, reducing fatalities.”

The Tripura government’s commitment to road safety through the e-DAR application marks a significant step forward, with officials hopeful that the initiative will create a safer environment for all road users.