Union Cabinet Approves Classical Language Status For Assamese

Guwahati, Oct 4: In a landmark decision, the central government has granted classical language status to Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, Pali, and Prakrit, joining Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight on Twitter, acknowledging Assamese culture’s centuries-long thriving literary tradition and congratulating all involved.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the decision as “one of the happiest days in my life,” emphasizing Assamese’s unique civilisational roots and its role in uniting society and preserving ancient wisdom.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the decision, highlighting Modi’s focus on Indian languages. This classification opens up new avenues for academic research, cultural preservation, and linguistic study.

The recognition is expected to boost efforts to maintain and promote these languages, ensuring their continued relevance in modern India. Sarma thanked Modi for his “relentless efforts to secure Bharat’s Heritage,” reflecting the sentiment that this decision goes beyond mere language classification.

