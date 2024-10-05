Arunachal Pradesh’s Rupa Bayor Makes History In Taekwondo

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh’s Rupa Bayor has etched her name in the record books by becoming the first Indian Taekwondo athlete to break into the top 10 of the World Poomsae Rankings, announced by World Taekwondo.

Currently ranked 9th globally, Rupa’s remarkable ascent began from 123rd in 2021, improving to 42nd in 2022 and 12th in 2023.

This achievement marks a historic milestone for Indian Taekwondo, with Rupa being the first athlete to achieve this feat in any format of the sport.

Rupa’s impressive ranking is complemented by her No. 1 spot in Asia, cementing her position as one of the continent’s top Taekwondo athletes.

This achievement showcases Rupa’s dedication, perseverance, and exceptional skill, inspiring a new generation of Indian athletes to pursue excellence in Taekwondo.

Rupa Bayor’s groundbreaking accomplishment brings pride to India and Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the potential and talent of athletes from the region.