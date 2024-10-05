Arunachal’s Namdapha, Kamlange Declared Eco-Sensitive Zones

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Oct 5: In a major boost to conservation efforts, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has declared Arunachal Pradesh’s Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve and Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve as Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ).

Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed the decision, saying it will facilitate focused conservation of endangered wildlife and rare flora in these reserves.

The Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve in Changlang district and Kamlang Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve in Lohit district are known for their rich biodiversity and unique landscapes.

This declaration follows the Pakke Tiger Reserve’s inclusion in the ESZ category in February 2024.

The ESZ status aims to protect the environment and biological integrity of areas outside protected zones, affected by human and climate factors.

The National Environment Policy (2006) defines ESZs as areas with incomparable environmental values requiring special conservation attention.