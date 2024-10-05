Inauguration of New Tourism Infrastructure at Tripura’s Neermahal: A Step Towards Economic Transformation

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 05, 2024: In a significant move to boost the state’s tourism sector, the newly built tourism infrastructure at Tripura’s Neermahal in Sepahijala district was inaugurated on Saturday by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The event marked a pivotal moment in the state’s efforts to position tourism as a future alternative economy.

“The tourism industry will become an alternative economy in the future for our state. The state government, along with the tourism department, is tirelessly working to bring Neermahal to the global stage. The Government of India is also extending its support in various ways to make this tourist center more attractive,” said Minister Chowdhury during his inaugural speech.

The inauguration ceremony at Rajghat showcased the completion of several key infrastructures under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, supervised by the Department of Tourism, Government of Tripura. The project costing Rs 4.02 crore includes a tourist facilitation center, souvenir shop, welcome gate, watch tower, ticket counter, special seating area for tourists and ample parking space.

Minister Chowdhury highlighted the economic benefits of developing tourist centers, emphasizing the positive impact on local communities. “When a tourist center is developed, the first to benefit are the local people. They get opportunities to improve their financial status. While the state government will invest in infrastructure, it is the locals’ responsibility to protect this resource,” he urged.

MLA Kishore Barman also present at the event praised the efforts to bring Tripura’s tourism to the world stage acknowledging the active role of the Prime Minister. “The tourism potential around this palace, built during the Rajnya period, has been significantly developed under the current government. We are grateful to the state government for their continuous support,” Barman stated.

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Melaghar Municipal Council Chairperson Anamika Ghosh Pal Roy, Nalchar Panchayat Samiti Chairman Swapan Kumar Das, and Rudrasagar Refugee Fishermen Cooperative Society Secretary Parameshwar Das. The event was presided over by Pabita Das, President of the Rudrasagar Refugee Fishermen Cooperative Association, with Tourism Department Secretary U K Chakma delivering the welcome address.

This inauguration marks a promising step towards enhancing the tourism infrastructure in Tripura, aiming to attract more visitors and boost the local economy.