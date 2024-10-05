Manipur Information Commission inaugurates RTI Week 2024

NET Web Desk

Imphal, October 05: The Manipur Information Commission inaugurated RTI Week 2024 on Saturday with a grand ceremony at the DIPR Auditorium in Imphal. The event launched a week-long series of activities aimed at raising awareness of the Right to Information (RTI) Act and highlighting its role in promoting transparency and accountability in governance.

The inauguration was graced by Th. Ibobi Singh, Retired Chief Information Commissioner of Manipur, as the Chief Guest; Dr. Usham Deven Singh, Chairperson of the Manipur Pollution Control Board, as Guest of Honour; and Shri Konjam Radhashyam Singh, State Chief Information Commissioner, Manipur Information Commission, as President.

In his address, the Chief Information Commissioner underscored the significance of the RTI Act, enacted in 2005, in empowering citizens to access government-held information. He highlighted how the law has helped combat corruption and encouraged greater public participation in governance processes.

Two key workshops were conducted during the event: Section 4 of the RTI Act, 2005 (Pro-active Disclosure): Focused on the implications of the Supreme Court’s August 17, 2023, judgment related to W.P (C) No. 990 of 2021.

Online RTI Portal for E-filing: Discussed in light of the Supreme Court’s October 9, 2023, judgment related to W.P (C) No. 360 of 2021.

Throughout the week, awareness campaigns, seminars, and training programs will be held across Manipur, aimed at strengthening the use of RTI as a tool for good governance. This celebration is part of the nationwide RTI Week, running from October 5 to 12, 2024, which promotes citizen empowerment and transparency across India.