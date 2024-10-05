Manipur: Over 200 Hectares Of Paddy Fields And Fish Farms Flooded In Kakching District

NET Web Desk

Incessant rainfall over the last three to four days has caused the Sekmai River to overflow, flooding more than 200 hectares of paddy fields and fish farms in Wabagai Thingel Leikai Bedam Khong Mamang, Kakching district. The continuous downpour has pushed the river’s water level above the danger mark, severely affecting the areas of Wabagai Tera Urak, Wabagai Mairen-bam, and Keirak Awang Loukon.

Local residents, with the support of Wabagai AC MLA Dr. Usham Deben, the Wabagai ZP Administrative Committee, and the Wabagai GP Administrative Committee, have been working relentlessly to block the overflowing water and prevent further damage to the agricultural land.

Efforts are ongoing as the situation remains precarious, with more rain in the forecast. Local authorities are monitoring the river levels closely and taking preventive measures to minimize the impact on surrounding communities.