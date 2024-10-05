Meghalaya: Heavy Rainfall Causes Landslides, Claims 3 Lives in West Garo Hills

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Oct 5: Heavy rainfall in Meghalaya has caused landslides that resulted in three fatalities, including a child, and injured three others in the West Garo Hills district on Friday, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Although the situation in Tura is improving and rain has lessened, a team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is currently blocked by a landslide while trying to reach Dalu. Efforts are being made to clear the road.

In Silkigre, a Primary Health Centre (PHC) has been flooded, leaving staff and patients stranded. Local villagers are assisting, and the Block Development Officer (BDO) confirmed that access roads are impassable.

An SDRF team from Shillong has been dispatched to support the Tura team. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Guwahati has also been requested for assistance. Civil Defence, Police, and Fire and Emergency Services are mobilized to address the ongoing challenges caused by the heavy rains.