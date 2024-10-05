Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland Hosts ‘Visionary Conclave’ On India’s Development At Raj Bhavan, Kohima

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Nagaland, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 5: A Visionary Conclave titled “Shaping the Future of Viksit Bharat @2047” was conducted at Raj Bhavan, Kohima. Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of unity, dedication, and patriotism in achieving India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

In his remarks, Governor Ganesan encouraged participants to work collectively towards creating a prosperous and inclusive India, emphasizing that such efforts would transform aspirations into reality.

The event brought together various stakeholders to deliberate on strategies and pathways for India’s progress, focusing on sustainable development and national goals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News