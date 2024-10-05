Nagaland Hosts ‘Visionary Conclave’ On India’s Development At Raj Bhavan, Kohima

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Oct 5: A Visionary Conclave titled “Shaping the Future of Viksit Bharat @2047” was conducted at Raj Bhavan, Kohima. Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of unity, dedication, and patriotism in achieving India’s goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

In his remarks, Governor Ganesan encouraged participants to work collectively towards creating a prosperous and inclusive India, emphasizing that such efforts would transform aspirations into reality.

The event brought together various stakeholders to deliberate on strategies and pathways for India’s progress, focusing on sustainable development and national goals.