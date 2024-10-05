Nagaland: Landslide Blocks Highway, Strands Heavy Vehicles

NET Web Desk

A landslide at the Old KMC dumping site, combined with severe weather, has halted the movement of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) traveling from Dimapur to Kohima-Imphal. Hundreds of HMVs are currently stuck at Sechu-Zubza and Khuzama, disrupting regular traffic flow and hindering light motor vehicles’ movement.

To address this issue, authorities have prohibited HMVs from proceeding beyond Patkai-Chathe River Bridge for 96 hours. This restriction, effective immediately, aims to clear the accumulated vehicles and restore normal traffic conditions.

The alternative route via 7th Mile (Chumukedima) – New D.C. office – Shokhuvi – Razaphe – Mhaikam – Pimla – Mhainamtsi – Jhornapani I Medziphema is recommended for light and medium vehicles ¹. Heavy vehicles are advised to take the Merapani – Doyang – Wokha (NH-2) – Kohima route.

This development affects travelers and cargo transport between Dimapur, Kohima, and Imphal, highlighting the challenges posed by landslides and inclement weather to regional connectivity.