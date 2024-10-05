Sikkim CM Pays Tribute To Former Chief Minister Nar Bahadur Bhandari On 84th Birth Anniversary

NET Web Desk

The state of Sikkim honored its former Chief Minister, Late Nar Bahadur Bhandari, on his 84th birth anniversary with a solemn ceremony at Samman Bhawan in Gangtok. The event was attended by prominent figures, including Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, Deputy Speaker Krishna Rai, Cabinet Ministers, and senior officials.

The ceremony began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp before Bhandari’s portrait, led by the Chief Minister. The dignitaries also paid homage by offering khadas, adding to the solemnity of the occasion. Dr. Geeta Niroula, Associate Professor at Nar Bahadur Bhandari Government College, presented a brief account of Bhandari’s life, highlighting his contributions to the state.

Bhandari, known as the Modern Architect of Sikkim, served as Chief Minister from 1979 to 1994 and was instrumental in transforming the state’s landscape. His legacy includes providing free education, establishing schools, and ensuring drinking water and electricity for all households.

This tribute ceremony saw participation from political leaders and dignitaries, all paying their respects to Bhandari’s enduring legacy. His impact on Sikkim’s development and progress remains unparalleled.