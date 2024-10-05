Tripura Police Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 2.55 Crore at Ambassa

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 5, 2024: Tripura police seized 1,02,000 Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 2.55 crore from a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number TR01BC-0202 at the Subnagar Naka checking point on Saturday afternoon. The vehicle, coming from Manu direction was intercepted with four occupants.

Upon receiving a tip-off, Ambassa Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nirupam Datta, DSP Jayanta Dubey and DCM swiftly arrived at the scene. The police conducted a thorough search of the vehicle in the presence of the DCM, recovering 51 packets of Yaba tablets concealed in the side cover of the car.

“This is a huge success for Ambassa Police Station in our ongoing anti-drug campaign,” stated Ambassa Sub-Divisional Police Officer. “We had information from secret sources that the car was transporting drugs from Manu to Ambassa. Acting on this intelligence, our officers stopped the vehicle at the Naka point and conducted a search, resulting in the recovery of 1,02,000 Yaba tablets,” he added

The market value of the seized tablets is estimated to be around Rs 2.55 crore. The four individuals in the car were arrested, and a case under the NDPS Act has been registered against them. “We will continue our investigation to uncover further details,” added the Sub-divisional Police Officer.

This operation marks a notable achievement in the fight against drug trafficking in the region.