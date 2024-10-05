Tripura’s Amra Bangali Party Pushes for Bengali Language Inclusion in Indian Constitution

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 05, 2024: Tripura’s Amra Bangali party on Saturday outlined key demands and concerns regarding the recognition and promotion of the Bengali language in India, particularly in the state of Tripura. The organization references several instances over the years where the central and state governments have seemingly overlooked the request to designate Bengali as a classical language.

“The demand for Bengali to be recognized as a Classical Language has been raised since 2003, but no concrete steps have been taken yet,” Secretary of Amra Bangali party Gouranga Rudra Paul said in a press conference on Saturday.

He criticizes the central government’s lack of action and urges for a more proactive approach.

The organization also highlights the following demands: Inclusion of Bengali in the constitution of Tripura: The release stresses the need for Bengali to be acknowledged as the official language of Tripura; Promoting Bengali across various states of India: Bengali should be used officially not just in Tripura but also in other Bengali-speaking regions of India, including Assam and West Bengal; The spread of Bengali culture and heritage: The statement urges the state government to promote Bengali literature, cultural programs, and education in Bengali to preserve the language and its associated heritage; and Educational reforms: There is a call for the compulsory teaching of Bengali in all schools, alongside making it an essential subject in higher education.

“We have been asking the authorities to pay attention to these issues for years, but our demands continue to be ignored,” Paul told reporters.

The secretary made a strong appeal to governmental authorities to take immediate steps to ensure that Bengali language, culture, and education are preserved and promoted at both the state and national levels.