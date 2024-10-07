Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav At Rashtrapati Nilayam Showcases Northeast India’s Vibrant Culture

NET Web Desk

The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Telangana, offered a vibrant glimpse into the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. The 8-day festival, jointly organized by Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), and the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, was held from September 29 to October 06.

The festival brought together over 300 artists and artisans from the eight northeastern states. The event featured a diverse range of cultural performances, traditional crafts, and artisanal displays, highlighting the unique traditions, art forms, and craftsmanship of the region.

The festival served as a platform to celebrate and promote the cultural diversity and artistic talents of Northeast India, attracting visitors from across the country.