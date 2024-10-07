Manipur: Security Forces Recover Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition From Kakching And Thoubal Districts

NET Web Desk

In a significant operation, security forces recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from Wabagai Natekhong, Turenmei in Kakching District. The seized items included three carbines with magazines, one air gun rifle, two single-barrel rifles, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, 14 grenades without detonators, one mortar, two MK-III grenades, a suspected container weighing 4.755 kg of explosive IED, four detonators, six tear smoke shells, two anti-riot rubber bullets, one stinger cartridge, two tube launchers, three arming rings, 34 live rounds, 25 explosive cartridges, 18 7.62mm fired cases, and 10 fired explosive cartridges.

In a separate incident in the Chingkham Ching area of Thoubal District, security forces recovered one SMG carbine with a magazine, one SSBL, one pistol with a magazine, one INSAS LMG magazine, one 81mm mortar shell, four hand grenades, three detonators, 41 live rounds, five green grenades (80mm MK-1), two stringer grenades, seven tear smoke grenades, 11 tear smoke shells, two stun shells, and five 38mm rubber bullets.

Search operations and area domination were carried out across the hill and valley districts to prevent further insurgent activities. In addition, security forces ensured the safe movement of 349 vehicles carrying essential goods along NH-2, with strict security measures implemented at all vulnerable locations.

To further maintain law and order, 109 Nakas/Checkpoints were set up across different districts in Manipur. No arrests were made in connection with violations in any district.