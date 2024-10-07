Prohibitory Orders Imposed in North Tripura Amid Communal Tensions

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 07, 2024: North Tripura’s Kadamtala Police Station area has come under prohibitory orders following communal tensions between two communities. The unrest was triggered by a clash involving members of a community Puja organizing club and a driver transporting passengers to a hospital, according to police sources.

A letter from the Superintendent of Police (SP), North Tripura, to the local administration, recommended restricting movement in the Kadamtala PS jurisdiction to prevent further escalation of the tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities. Acting on this, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sajal Debnath issued an order invoking section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, imposing a curfew from 6 PM to 6 AM, effective from October 6 to the forenoon of October 9. Emergency services, however, remain exempt from the restrictions.

According to local reports, the incident was sparked when a vehicle carrying patients was stopped by members of a Puja committee demanding a subscription. The Muslim driver refused to pay, leading to an alleged assault on him and other passengers. As the news spread, protests erupted, with members of the Muslim community gathering in large numbers. The situation escalated as protesters vandalized houses and shops belonging to the Hindu community in retaliation.

At present, tensions remain high, with a large crowd still gathered at Kadamtala market. Police attempts to disperse the crowd have been met with resistance. No senior police official has yet commented on the situation.