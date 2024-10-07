Tripura BJP Accuses Opposition CPIM & Congress of Instigating Unrest at Kadamtala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 07, 2024: Tripura BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya on Monday accused the opposition of attempting to create social and political unrest in the state, pointing to recent disturbances at Kadamtala in North district as an example of their disruptive tactics.

Speaking at a press conference in Agartala city, Bhattacharya claimed, “For a long time, the opposition has been seeking to stir up instability because they cannot accept the public welfare decisions taken by the state government.”

He highlighted that a minor incident in Kadamtala escalated into a tense situation late at night, adding that top police officials had been dispatched to the scene. “The situation is under close scrutiny by the state government. Law enforcement is on the ground, and we will ensure that those responsible for the unrest are held accountable. The accused will face strict punishment after a thorough investigation,” Bhattacharya assured.

In his remarks, Bhattacharya reiterated his belief that the opposition’s goal is to divert the government’s focus from its developmental agenda. “They have a plan to create distractions because they do not want peace and progress in the state,” he alleged. He further warned, “Those who instigated the Kadamtala incident will not be spared. Legal action will be taken against anyone found responsible for this deliberate disruption of peace.”

The Kadamtala incident, which has attracted significant attention, is now under investigation, with both police and government officials monitoring the situation closely.