Tripura Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman Accuses BJP of Conspiring to Incite Riots at Kadamtala

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 07, 2024: Tripura’s Kadamtala in North district witnessed heightened tensions on Monday, with Pradesh Congress MLA & former minister Sudip Roy Barman accusing the ruling BJP of staging unrest for political gain.

Addressing a press conference in Agartala city on Monday noon, Barman claimed, “The BJP has been conspiring to incite riots across the state for a long time. After failing in Gandacherra under Dhalai district and Ranirbazar under West district, they are now trying to spark a mini-riot in Kadamtala.”

Barman described the current situation in Kadamtala as grim, pointing to the “tyranny of money” allegedly imposed by BJP outsiders. “A terrible situation has arisen around Kadamtala because of their influence,” he said, adding, “This chaos has led to the tragic death of one individual, who was killed in police firing. Now, even the police are hesitating to release the body.” He emphasized that the involvement of external forces loyal to the ruling party is aggravating the region’s instability.

Accusing the BJP of pushing the state into unrest for political motives, Barman remarked, “They are doing this for their own political interests. For them, the state has become a shadow of evil.” He reiterated that the ruling party’s attempts to incite violence have been ongoing, citing previous failed attempts in other areas. “Their failure in Gandacherra and Ranirbazar has not deterred them; instead, they have shifted their focus to Kadamtala,” he added.

In his appeal to the public, Barman urged all peace-loving citizens to come together to resist this unrest. “We must take to the streets to establish peace. The situation demands action from all of us to prevent further bloodshed and ensure stability,” he stated.

The situation in Kadamtala remains tense as political accusations continue to escalate, with locals growing increasingly concerned over the impact of external forces on the community’s peace.