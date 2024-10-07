Tripura CPIM Leader Jitendra Chaudhury Blames Six Years of BJP Mismanagement for Kadamtala Riot Incident

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 07, 2024: In a scathing critique of the BJP government’s handling of affairs in Tripura, opposition leader & CPIM Secretary Jitendra Chaudhury on Monday held the ruling party responsible for the unrest and violence that occurred in Kadmatla.

Speaking to reporters in Agartala city, Chaudhury linked the incident to what he described as “six years of incompetence and mismanagement” by the BJP, citing a broader pattern of unrest across the state.

“These incidents are not isolated,” Chaudhury said, referencing similar disturbances in Kadamtala, Gandacherra, and Ranirbazar. “They are a direct result of the BJP government’s failure to manage the state effectively. Unconstitutional forces are running the show in police stations, panchayats, and other institutions, even in the corridors of Secretariat,” he alleged, expressing concern about widespread corruption and lawlessness.

“People are tired of the ruling party’s ‘bike forces’ and the extortion that has spread like wildfire across Tripura,” he added, pointing to the Kadmatla incident as the latest manifestation of this chaotic governance.

Chaudhury also voiced concerns about the overall state of Tripura, especially as the festive season approaches. “The entire state is anxious because of the actions of a handful of people who are stoking unrest,” he warned. In a direct message to the ruling party, he urged those involved in creating instability to “refrain from this dangerous role” and allow peace to prevail.

He further appealed to Chief Minister Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha to take action against the rising communal rhetoric being spread online by certain members of the cabinet. “At such a critical juncture, communal comments on social media are only fueling division and must be stopped,” Chaudhury emphasized.

As tensions remain high, his statements have raised new concerns about the future stability of Tripura under the current administration.