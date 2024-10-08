Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Assam Emerging As Investor Hub, Says Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has touted the state’s growing appeal to investors, citing its youthful population and business-friendly environment.

Addressing a gathering, Sarma highlighted Assam’s average age of 22.7 years, making it the youngest state in India. This demographic presents immense opportunities for employment and industrial growth.

The government has implemented policy reforms and infrastructure development to attract new industries. Initiatives include setting up industrial parks and offering investor incentives.

Sarma expressed confidence that these measures will transform Assam’s industrial landscape and generate jobs for locals.

With its favorable business climate and young workforce, Assam is poised to rival regions like Karnataka in attracting investors.

