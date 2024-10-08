Assam: Two Arrested with Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 8 Crore

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala,October 08, 2024: Assam police arrested two individuals with Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 8 crore. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon when a twelve-wheeled lorry, devoid of goods, was intercepted and searched by authorities before entering Tripura from Karimganj. The narcotic tablets were recovered concealed in various secret compartments within the lorry.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tinku Malakar and Sujit Deb, both residents of Kumarghat police station area in Tripura. According to police reports, the black market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 8 crore.

A case has been registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, and the police have commenced an extensive interrogation of the suspects. The arrested individuals are scheduled to be presented before the District CJM Court on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the confiscated drugs were part of a larger trafficking operation, sourced from Mizoram and intended for smuggling into Bangladesh through Tripura, where there is a high demand for odorless drugs. Gate in-charge Pranab Milli stated that the police investigation is ongoing to uncover the main syndicate behind this trafficking ring.