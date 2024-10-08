BJP’s “Tall Promises” Fall Short In Northeast: AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak

NET Web Desk

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Secretary Christopher Tilak criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to deliver on its promises in the Northeast.

Addressing the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee’s (NPCC) extended executive meeting, Tilak stated that the BJP’s “tall promises” have fallen short.

“Young people in Nagaland are desperate for employment opportunities,” Tilak emphasized.

The AICC secretary also criticized the NDPP-BJP government’s inability to address key issues, including the Naga political solution and livelihoods.

Tilak accused the BJP of prioritizing electoral gains and majoritarian politics over marginalized communities’ needs.

In contrast, Tilak highlighted Congress’ focus on grassroots politics and inclusive outreach, citing Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

The Congress will embark on a Nagaland tour, focusing on empowering leaders from diverse sections, particularly women.

This initiative aims to reconnect with the people and address pressing state issues.

The tour will commence in eastern Nagaland.