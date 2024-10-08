Tripura: Border Tensions Escalate as BSF Troops Clash with Bangladeshi Miscreants, One Killed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, October 8, 2024: On the evening of October 7, 2024, a significant border incident took place at the Border Out Post (BOP) Salpokhar in the Sephaijala district of Tripura. A large group of Bangladeshi miscreants, armed with sharp-edged weapons, attempted to smuggle contraband into Indian territory. The alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops stationed at the post challenged the miscreants, leading to a violent confrontation.

According to official reports, the miscreants surrounded the BSF personnel and launched an assault, attempting to snatch a rifle from one of the jawans. In the ensuing scuffle, the BSF troops fired a round from a Pump Action Gun to deter the attackers. However, the miscreants continued their assault, inflicting a deep cut on one of the jawans with a dah (a traditional sharp-edged weapon).

In a bid to defend themselves, the BSF troops fired two additional rounds in self-defense. This action forced the Bangladeshi miscreants to retreat back across the border. Upon searching the area, the BSF discovered the body of one miscreant, identified as Kamal Hussain, son of the late Idrish Mia, a resident of Furiramura, PS-Sadar Dakshin, District-Cumilla, Bangladesh. The body was found approximately 30 meters inside Indian territory.

An FIR has been lodged with the Jatrapur Police Station in the Sephaijala district for further legal action. The incident has raised serious concerns about the security situation along the India-Bangladesh border.

In response to the incident, a Sector Commander level meeting was held between the BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the morning of October 8, 2024. During the meeting, the BSF lodged a strong protest against the assault and the illegal activities being carried out by Bangladeshi miscreants inside Indian territory.

A senior BSF official stated, “The safety and security of our personnel are of utmost importance. We will not tolerate any attempts to harm our troops or violate the sanctity of our borders. We have conveyed our concerns to the BGB and expect them to take appropriate action to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The situation remains tense, and additional security measures have been put in place to prevent further incidents. The BSF continues to monitor the border closely to ensure the safety and security of the region.