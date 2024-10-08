Manipur CM Raises Concerns Over Neighboring States’ Immigration Notifications

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Oct 8: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed concerns over recent immigration notifications issued by neighboring states Nagaland and Mizoram, citing potential challenges for Manipur.

Singh noted that Mizoram’s declaration barring individuals arriving after 1951 from purchasing land, and Nagaland’s varying cut-off years ranging from 1940 to 1963, could impact Manipur’s demographics and social fabric.

“The notifications could lead to illegal entries into Manipur, and we need to be vigilant,” Singh said, emphasizing the importance of heightened security measures.

Speaking to media outlets, Singh also shared his optimism about the BJP’s prospects in the Haryana elections, attributing potential successes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The development comes amid ongoing efforts to address regional tensions and ensure peaceful coexistence among Northeastern states. Singh’s government is taking proactive measures to safeguard Manipur’s interests and maintain social harmony.