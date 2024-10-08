Manipur: Villages Not Recognised By The Government Will Not Receive Benefits, Says Chief Minister

NET Web Desk

In a significant announcement during the Grand Finale of the 70th Wildlife Week Celebration 2024 at the City Convention Centre, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that villages not recognised or registered by the government in the state would be ineligible for essential government benefits, including those provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, as well as access to power and water supply.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for politicians and officials to exhibit sincerity in their roles and to possess a comprehensive understanding of the region’s history. He noted that many contemporary challenges stem from past mistakes, urging all government officers, particularly in the Revenue and Forest departments, to diligently fulfill their duties for the betterment of both the nation and the state. He reiterated the importance of adhering to constitutional provisions and relevant laws, including the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act and various Forest Acts.

Addressing pressing global issues such as climate change and natural disasters, Singh commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiative, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Campaign,” aimed at increasing tree planting across the country. He highlighted previous initiatives like the “Green Imphal” campaign in 2004 and the “Green Manipur” mission, stressing that meaningful change must originate from within the community to foster positive societal transformation.

The Chief Minister also reassured attendees of the government’s commitment to protecting and conserving wildlife, forests, and water bodies in the state. He underscored the necessity of establishing a wildlife sanctuary or designated conservation area, directing the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to investigate this further.

Additionally, Singh praised the residents of Ukhrul district for their commitment to wildlife conservation, noting their total ban on hunting and the curtailment of all weapons. He proposed campaigns encouraging the voluntary surrender of weapons, such as catapults and air guns, commonly used for poaching in the hill districts. To further combat wildlife hunting, the government plans to initiate the rearing of Mithun for consumption.

During the event, Thongam Biswajit Singh, Minister for Forest and Environment, delivered the presidential address, highlighting the importance of wildlife conservation rallies in raising public awareness. He underscored that the survival of humanity relies on the coexistence of plants and animals.

The week-long celebration featured various competitions focused on wildlife conservation, with prizes awarded to the winners at the concluding ceremony. The event was attended by ministers, members of Parliament, MLAs, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, administrative secretaries, forest department officials, and school students, all coming together to celebrate and advocate for wildlife protection.