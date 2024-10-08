Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: OIL India Ltd. Partners with Intanki Forest Development Agency For Sustainable Development

Oil India Limited (OIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Intanki Forest Development Agency, a Nagaland government-run agency, to undertake corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. This collaboration aims to transform Intanki National Park into a model of sustainable development, conservation, and community engagement, while also boosting eco-tourism.

The initiative aligns with OIL’s vision of caring for the community and the environment, fulfilling its duty as a responsible corporate citizen committed to CSR and sustainable development. By partnering with Intanki Forest Development Agency, OIL demonstrates its commitment to contributing to the economic development of the region while improving the quality of life for local communities.

