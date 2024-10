NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang met with several Sikkimese patients undergoing treatment outside the state at his official residence, Mintokgang. The meeting was part of the government’s commitment to support patients seeking medical care beyond Sikkim’s borders.

During the gathering, CM Tamang attentively listened to and addressed the concerns of the patients and reaffirmed the government’s efforts to assist in their recovery and medical needs.